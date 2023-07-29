Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Argus

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Argus from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.11.

NYSE AVY opened at $184.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $157.28 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.83 and its 200 day moving average is $176.05.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

