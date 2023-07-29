B. Riley Comments on Rogers Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $7.28 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Rogers’ current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Rogers had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $243.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $167.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Rogers has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $270.65. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Anne K. Roby acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.01 per share, with a total value of $48,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,603. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne K. Roby bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.01 per share, with a total value of $48,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 47.3% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Rogers by 54.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 20.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,103,000 after acquiring an additional 105,088 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the second quarter valued at about $496,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

