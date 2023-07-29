B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the company will earn ($3.34) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.15). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.13) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

SNDX stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,302,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,592,000 after acquiring an additional 652,451 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,206.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 83,238 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,620,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,247,000 after buying an additional 409,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,131,625.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $381,868.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,142 shares of company stock worth $3,342,209. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

