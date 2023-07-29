Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $607,393,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.3 %

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $222.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.73. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

