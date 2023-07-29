Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $249,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

ADBE stock opened at $528.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $473.23 and a 200-day moving average of $399.39. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,791 shares of company stock worth $21,686,826 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

