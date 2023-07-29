Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $264,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,571,000 after buying an additional 71,025 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,162,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.65.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.2 %

TSCO stock opened at $223.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.06 and a 200-day moving average of $226.98. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

