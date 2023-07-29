Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.8% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 35,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.3% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.1 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

