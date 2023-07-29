Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 371,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after buying an additional 45,018 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 127.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 58,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 32,681 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

