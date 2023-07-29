Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after buying an additional 306,664 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,285.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 601,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,883,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $83.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day moving average is $84.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $588,835.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 172,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $804,860.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,870,014.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $588,835.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 172,090 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,941.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,046 shares of company stock valued at $19,145,434 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.