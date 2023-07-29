Bank of America Raises PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $92.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PHM. Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.27.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.4 %

PHM stock opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.96.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.