Barclays Boosts ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target to $33.00

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHX. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHX opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.57.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,436.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,436.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,834,584. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in ChampionX by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 654.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.