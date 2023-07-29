Barclays Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $175.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $178.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.30 and its 200 day moving average is $175.10.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 29,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 79,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

