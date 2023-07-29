Barclays Raises TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $80.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.53.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $84.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $518,902.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,502.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $518,902.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,502.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $125,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,335 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2,182.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,839,000 after buying an additional 2,537,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $119,620,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $122,079,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 117,475.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,760,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,609 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TransUnion by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

