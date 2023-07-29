Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,379 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,159 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 411,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 44,919 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,557 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Barrick Gold by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,385 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,084 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

GOLD stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.00, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.