Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) versus Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Head to Head Comparison

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Free Report) and Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bénéteau and Arcimoto.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bénéteau 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcimoto 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bénéteau currently has a consensus price target of $14.10, indicating a potential downside of 13.07%. Arcimoto has a consensus price target of $140.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,990.91%. Given Arcimoto’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than Bénéteau.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

6.4% of Arcimoto shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Arcimoto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bénéteau and Arcimoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A Arcimoto -782.37% -153.02% -90.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bénéteau and Arcimoto’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arcimoto $7.26 million 1.56 -$62.88 million N/A N/A

Bénéteau has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcimoto.

Summary

Arcimoto beats Bénéteau on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bénéteau

Bénéteau S.A. designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Four Winns, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names. The company also offers bandofbaots.com, a community services platform for purchase and sale of new or used boats; lease purchase, credit, and insurance services through SGB Finance; and inventory and retail finance solutions. Bénéteau S.A. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France. Bénéteau S.A. operates as a subsidiary of BERI 21 S.A.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; TRiO, a bolt on kit that converts a two wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three wheeled motorcycle; and Arcimoto Flatbed, a prototype that eschews the rear seat. In addition, it develops Rapid Responder for emergency services and security; Cameo for film, sports, and influencers; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine, as well as Mean Lean Machine, a class 3 e-trike. The company also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Eugene, Oregon.

