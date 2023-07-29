Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Acquires $33,435.00 in Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $33,435.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,198.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

BHLB opened at $22.78 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHLB shares. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 126,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,203,000 after buying an additional 51,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,144,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after buying an additional 66,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after buying an additional 56,505 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,439,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

