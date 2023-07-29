Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,971 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,179 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,108,022 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $86,725,000 after acquiring an additional 43,905 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,233 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $81,587.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,891.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $53,793.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,460.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $81,587.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,891.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Best Buy Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

