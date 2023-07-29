Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $603.00.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $416.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -63.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.26.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.6% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 96.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $306,000. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.