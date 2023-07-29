Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $325.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Biogen from $332.00 to $341.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $331.19.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $265.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.38. Biogen has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.