Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $323.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $323.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIIB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Biogen from $357.00 to $347.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $331.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $265.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.38. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

