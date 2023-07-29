BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EGF opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 116,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.