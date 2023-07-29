BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:EGF opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
Read More
