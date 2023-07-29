BMO Capital Markets Cuts TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Price Target to $20.00

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TBI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $462.83 million, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71.

Insider Activity at TrueBlue

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $475.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.11 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,549 shares in the company, valued at $728,013.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TrueBlue news, EVP Garrett Ferencz purchased 4,944 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $75,000.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,976.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,013.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TrueBlue

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 16.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,574,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after buying an additional 368,815 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,005,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,745,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 173,004 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 86.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 162,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

