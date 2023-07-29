BMO Capital Markets Raises Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target to $15.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of CNTA opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.95 and a quick ratio of 12.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $762.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $28,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,643.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $94,821 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

