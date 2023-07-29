Boatim (BTIM) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Boatim (OTC:BTIM – Get Free Report) is one of 96 public companies in the “Internet Content & Information” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Boatim to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Boatim and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Boatim alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boatim 0 0 0 0 N/A Boatim Competitors 366 1259 3292 81 2.62

As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies have a potential upside of 56.42%. Given Boatim’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boatim has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

26.6% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Boatim and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boatim N/A N/A N/A Boatim Competitors -10.21% -10.76% 0.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boatim and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boatim N/A N/A 0.00 Boatim Competitors $3.99 billion $791.00 million -159.50

Boatim’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Boatim. Boatim is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Boatim competitors beat Boatim on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Boatim

(Get Free Report)

Boatim Inc. operates online marketplace and special interest social network for the boating industry and boat users. The company operates boatim.com, an online boat trading marketplace platform. The company was formerly known as Emerald Data Inc. and changed its name to Boatim Inc. in February 2019. Boatim Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Boatim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boatim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.