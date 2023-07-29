Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $57.48 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.99.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.8424 per share. This represents a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Boliden AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDNNY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Boliden AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. DNB Markets downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.75.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

