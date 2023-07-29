Brokerages Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) PT at $45.38

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 782.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

