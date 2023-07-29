Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) PT at C$78.11

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$79.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

AEM stock opened at C$67.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$50.51 and a 52-week high of C$82.90. The firm has a market cap of C$33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.7610265 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.541 dividend. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 31.85%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

