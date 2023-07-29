Brokerages Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Target Price at $45.29

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

HOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,344,000 after purchasing an additional 828,342 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $26,684,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,577,000 after purchasing an additional 545,985 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $22,377,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,555,000 after purchasing an additional 473,324 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

