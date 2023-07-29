Brokerages Set Kodiak Gas Services, LLC (NYSE:KGS) Target Price at $22.86

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, LLC (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KGS shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ewan William Hamilton bought 2,500 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ewan William Hamilton purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services, LLC ( NYSE:KGS Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Kodiak Gas Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc

Featured Stories

