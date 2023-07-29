Brokers Offer Predictions for Casey’s General Stores, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $12.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.20. The consensus estimate for Casey’s General Stores’ current full-year earnings is $10.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ FY2026 earnings at $13.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

CASY opened at $251.46 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $197.22 and a fifty-two week high of $257.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.55 and a 200-day moving average of $226.11.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4,266.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

