Brokers Offer Predictions for V.F. Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for V.F. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VFC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

V.F. Stock Performance

V.F. stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. V.F. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

