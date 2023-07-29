Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,021.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Cable One Trading Down 1.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the first quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cable One in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cable One by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CABO opened at $710.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.85. Cable One has a one year low of $602.70 and a one year high of $1,464.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $663.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $697.90.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.40 by ($4.78). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One will post 50.51 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

