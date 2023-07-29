Carl Ledbetter Sells 8,030 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $520,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,912,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,958,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,986 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $550,794.42.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,952,190.20.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET opened at $66.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51,684 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NET shares. Guggenheim upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.38.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

