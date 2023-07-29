Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
CNTY has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.55. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $230.81 million, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 2.49.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 33.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Century Casinos by 35.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Century Casinos by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
