Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

CNTY has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.55. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $230.81 million, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Century Casinos had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $108.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 33.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Century Casinos by 35.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Century Casinos by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

