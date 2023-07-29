ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHX. Capital One Financial started coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

ChampionX Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CHX opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.57. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. ChampionX’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,436.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $6,088,360.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,436.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,834,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 462.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,950,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

