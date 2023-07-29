Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 70.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 60.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.94.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS opened at $171.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -858.10 and a beta of 1.57. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

