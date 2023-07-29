Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Trimmed by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cintas Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $502.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $488.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.79. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $370.93 and a 52-week high of $518.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

