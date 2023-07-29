Citigroup Boosts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $205.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.11.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $184.64 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $157.28 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,787,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 824,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,154,000 after acquiring an additional 705,483 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,543,000 after acquiring an additional 561,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.