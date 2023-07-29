Citigroup Boosts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $205.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
AVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.11.
Avery Dennison Price Performance
Shares of AVY stock opened at $184.64 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $157.28 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Avery Dennison Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 46.69%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,787,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 824,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,154,000 after acquiring an additional 705,483 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,543,000 after acquiring an additional 561,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.
