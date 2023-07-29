Citigroup Boosts Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target to $17.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $418.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.08 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -116.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

