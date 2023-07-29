Citigroup Trims Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price to $23.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WEN. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus raised Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,788,000 after buying an additional 2,487,477 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,131,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after buying an additional 2,367,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after buying an additional 2,267,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $44,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

