Claus Torp Jensen Sells 6,547 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $189,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,096 shares in the company, valued at $379,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.37. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $42.69.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 308,618.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,145,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,653,000 after buying an additional 3,144,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,496 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 245.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,704 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $533,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,632,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

