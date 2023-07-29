Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,567 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,359 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

