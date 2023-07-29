CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $25.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Steven E. Shebik acquired 8,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven E. Shebik purchased 8,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $83,555 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 109,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 246.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 57,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 40,658 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

