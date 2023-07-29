Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average is $63.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,794.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,502,000 after purchasing an additional 537,980 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

