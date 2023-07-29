Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Bank of America

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COIN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities cut Coinbase Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.28.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.84. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $116.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,681,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,681,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,221,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,882,994.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 404,651 shares of company stock valued at $31,064,713 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

