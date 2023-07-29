Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Gap Down to $77.11

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $77.11, but opened at $75.20. Colgate-Palmolive shares last traded at $75.27, with a volume of 3,073,577 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average of $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,448 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

