Contrasting CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) & Haitong Securities (OTCMKTS:HTNGF)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) and Haitong Securities (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Haitong Securities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -93.39% -22.70% -20.28% Haitong Securities N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CleanSpark and Haitong Securities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $131.52 million 5.11 -$57.33 million N/A N/A Haitong Securities N/A N/A N/A $0.55 1.32

Analyst Ratings

Haitong Securities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CleanSpark.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CleanSpark and Haitong Securities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 4 0 3.00 Haitong Securities 0 1 0 0 2.00

CleanSpark currently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 55.20%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Haitong Securities.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CleanSpark beats Haitong Securities on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Haitong Securities

(Get Free Report)

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. operates as a securities company primarily in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Europe. It operates through six segments: Wealth Management, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trading and Institution, Finance Lease, and Others. The Wealth Management segment offers securities and futures brokering and dealing, investment consulting, and wealth management services; and financial services, such as margin financing, securities lending, stock pledge, etc. The Investment Banking segment provides sponsoring and underwriting services in equity and debt capital markets; financial consulting services, which includes merger and assets restructuring services; and services related to the national equities exchange and quotations. The Asset Management segment offers investment management services on investment products comprising asset, fund, and private equity management to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. The Trading and Institution segment provides stock sales and trading, prime brokerage, and stock lending and research services in financial markets; market-making services for fixed income, currency and commodity products, futures and options, and derivatives on various exchanges; and investment funds and private equity projects. The Finance Lease segment offers financial solutions that include finance and operating lease, factoring, entrustment loans, and related consulting services. The Others segment provides warehouse receipts pledge and pricing services. It also offers fund raising and management services; investment advisory and management services; and real estate development, property management, and catering management services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.