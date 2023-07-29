Contrasting First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

First Community has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get First Community alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Community and United Community Banks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $62.69 million 2.39 $14.61 million $1.93 10.23 United Community Banks $950.86 million 3.51 $277.47 million $2.53 11.46

Analyst Recommendations

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. First Community is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Community and United Community Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 1 1 0 2.50 United Community Banks 0 3 2 0 2.40

First Community presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.39%. United Community Banks has a consensus price target of $30.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.24%. Given First Community’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Community is more favorable than United Community Banks.

Dividends

First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Community pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Community Banks pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and United Community Banks has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. United Community Banks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of First Community shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Community Banks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Community and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 20.36% 12.45% 0.88% United Community Banks 24.81% 10.79% 1.20%

Summary

United Community Banks beats First Community on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include online banking, internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, travelers checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; investment advisory services; and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

About United Community Banks

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also offers lending services, including real estate, consumer, and commercial loans, to individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations, as well as secured and unsecured, and mortgage loans. In addition, it originates loans partially guaranteed by the SBA and USDA loan programs. Further, the company provides wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities, as well as invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the U.S. treasury, the U.S. agency, and municipal obligations. Additionally, it offers reinsurance on a property insurance contract; insurance agency services; brokerage services; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.