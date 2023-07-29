Contrasting Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) & Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Squarespace and Priority Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Squarespace $866.97 million 5.02 -$252.22 million ($1.20) -26.82 Priority Technology $663.64 million 0.49 -$2.15 million ($0.54) -7.81

Priority Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Squarespace. Squarespace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Priority Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

40.4% of Squarespace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of Squarespace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Priority Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Squarespace and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Squarespace -17.73% -36.56% 7.71% Priority Technology -0.33% N/A -0.17%

Risk & Volatility

Squarespace has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Priority Technology has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Squarespace and Priority Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Squarespace 0 7 8 0 2.53 Priority Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Squarespace presently has a consensus target price of $32.62, suggesting a potential upside of 1.32%. Priority Technology has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 208.06%. Given Priority Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Squarespace.

Summary

Priority Technology beats Squarespace on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves a range of industries and sizes from sole proprietors to enterprises. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Priority Technology

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing. It also offers CPX, a platform that offers accounts payable automation solutions, including virtual card, purchase card, ACH +, dynamic discounting, or check. In addition, the company provides curated managed services; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers. Further, it offers embedded payment and banking solutions to enterprise customers to modernize legacy platforms and accelerate software partners' strategies to monetize payments; and managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. It serves SMB, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.