CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Raised to $100.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSGP. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.75.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 85.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 12.30.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 355.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.